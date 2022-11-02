The war memorial gates in Rugby.

Rugby’s fallen will be honoured at the borough's annual remembrance service and parade on November 13.

Rugby Mayor Carolyn Watson-Merret, and the civic party walk from the rear of Lesley Souter House, in Whitehall Road, to the War Memorial gates in Hillmorton Road to participate in the parade and service.

Representatives from around 20 contingents, including the 250 Squadron of the Queen's Gurkha Signals, the Royal British Legion and ex-service organisations, gather in Hillmorton Road - between Whitehall Recreation Ground and Temple Street - at 10.25am to be reviewed by the Mayor before marching on parade to the War Memorial gates.Members of the public can attend the service and parade, which takes place from around 10.50am to around 11.30am.

A two minute silence takes place during the service. The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, the Mayor and representatives from the contingents then lay wreaths at the memorial gates.

Members of the public can lay wreaths at the gates when the service has concluded.

The Salvation Army provides music for the service.

Road closures

Hillmorton Road (from Temple Street to the Whitehall Road roundabout) - 8am to noon.

Whitehall Road - 8am to noon.

Bruce Williams Way - 10am to noon (vehicle access to the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre maintained via Moultrie Road and/or Hillmorton Road, from the west side of the Whitehall Road roundabout, until 10am).Diversion from Hillmorton Road to Lower Hillmorton Road via Temple Street/Caldecott Street and from Hillmorton Road to Clifton Road.

Hillmorton

High Street (from its junction with Deerings Road to its junction with Fenwick Drive) - 10.30am to 11.45am.Stretton-on-DunsmoreBrookside Medical Practice, halfway along Brookside (opposite Kaysbrook Drive), to All Saints Parish Church, Church Hill - 10.20am to 10.30am.

Armistice Day

On Armistice Day, Friday 11 November, Rugby Borough Council supports the Royal British Legion in the tradition of a two minute silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in memory of those who gave their lives for their country.