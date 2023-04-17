Rugby’s first Springtime Food and Drink Festival is sizzling sensation

“The event will have a significant impact on the town centre, bringing in increased footfall and business”

Along with hundreds of shoppers who made their way to the town centre on Saturday, there were many more who came to experience Rugby’s first Springtime Food and Drink Festival.

When they approached the craft stalls in the grounds of Saint Andrew’s Church, where local talent performed unplugged folk rock, their sense of smell and taste will have filled up with unfamiliar seasonings; some sweet, some savoury.

The enticing tang of Greek meatballs, competing with the spicy aroma of Punjabi Street Food, mingling with the flavour of onions sizzling on the griddle, combined easily to produce aromatic flavours that wafted tantalisingly in the air, assailing unsuspecting tastebuds and nostrils, with mouth-watering promises.

There were stalls down the length of Regent Street, representing traders from all over the Midlands and beyond, but it was Rugby’s food and drink trade that dominated the show.

As expected, Rugby Distillery and One for The Road, proved to be popular rest-stops for those looking for a beer or a gin to wash down their charcoal burger or kebab.

And Springfield Kitchen, from Bilton, drew considerable interest in their selection of locally produced pickles, jams, and chutneys. Even

those with a sweet tooth were catered for; baked brownies, doughnuts, homemade chocolate truffles and much more, were available to try and to buy.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business and Stakeholder Manager, said: “I had really been looking forward to our first Spring Rugby Food and Drink Festival and I knew we were onto a winner when I saw how much interest we attracted from stallholders. Saint Andrew’s Church and Rugby Baptist Church have been very supportive, and we also owe a special thank you to Ashley’s, in Saint Mathew’s Street, for their support.

"The event will have had a significant impact on the town centre, bringing in increased footfall and business into the town centre.”

It was clear, that throughout the day, people had come prepared to be entertained and to enjoy all that the festival had to offer; they came to taste the food, drink the wine, listen to the music and to take part in the fun atmosphere that abounded throughout the day.

