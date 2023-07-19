Rugby's five Green Flag awards are tribute to dedication of council's parks and cleansing teams

Green Flag, the international benchmark for quality parks and open spaces, announced the 2023 winners yesterday (July 18)

Rugby's five Green Flag awards are great tribute to dedication of council's parks and cleansing teams.

Caldecott Park, Newbold's Centenary Park and Millennium Green have all retained Green Flag Awards, while the 'pocket park' at Gladstone Green and Jubilee Street Recreation Ground held on to Green Flag Community Awards.

Flying the flag - Rugby Borough Council's grounds team celebrate the Green Flag success in Caldecott Park.

Tom Kittendorf, Rugby Borough Council chief officer for leisure and wellbeing, praised the hard work and dedication of the council's teams, volunteers and residents who all played a part in the borough's Green Flag success.

"The Green Flag Awards have set the international benchmark for parks and green spaces, so it's fantastic we have five parks in the borough with Green Flag status," he added.

Organised by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, Green Flag works to raise standards in parks and green spaces across the world, promoting well-maintained and well-managed parks with excellent facilities.

Judges asses each park put forward for the award against eight strict criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability and community involvement.

Caldecott Park has now secured its Green Flag status for 16 years in a row, while Centenary Park has made it eight Green Flags on the trot.Millennium Green and Gladstone Green have now achieved Green Flag status seven years in a row.

And Jubilee Recreation Ground retained its Green Flag crown a year after receiving a community award for the first time.

The award recognises parks and green spaces which play a vital role in bringing communities together.Working in partnership with the council, New Bilton Community Association has developed a community growing project, with volunteers and residents growing a variety of vegetables and herbs, together with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers.Paul Todd, Green Flag Award scheme manager, said: "I would like to congratulate everyone involved in Rugby in achieving five Green Flag Awards."The award-winning parks provide vital green spaces for the community, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.

