"Rugby’s golden gardeners have done it again": Town wins bloom competition for 16th year running

Rugby has scooped several awards at the prestigious Heart of England in Bloom competition and has won gold for the 16th consecutive year.

Rugby’s entry in this year’s Heart of England in Bloom by the Royal Horticulture Society (RHS) embraced the national gardening competition’s theme, which for 2025 was ‘Plants and People.’

As well as retaining the Gold in the Small City category, Rugby was presented with three awards from Heart of England in Bloom, including winner of the Small City category, the judge’s discretionary award for Horticultural Excellence and the Heart of England in Bloom Overall Winner. Rugby has also been nominated by the Heart of England region for the national Britain in Bloom 2026 Small City category.

Recognising the work carried out across the borough all year round by a wide range of organisations and individuals, Rugby’s submission included contributions from schools, volunteer groups such as Butterfly Conservation Warwickshire, Rugby Wildlife Group, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, Arden Ringing Group, and Ryton Garden Organic. Also, joining the efforts were community partners including New Bilton Community Association, ISS, Rugby Gardeners Guild, Onley Prison, sponsors, businesses and many more.

Tom Kittendorf, Chief Officer for Leisure and Wellbeing, Cllr Alison Livesey, Cllr Sam Edwards, Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, Barbara Brown, The Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Neil Sandison, Leah Anderson-Howe, Green Spaces Chargehand and Thomas Malin, Horticultural Mechanic. Below: Joe Hayden, Britain in Bloom Judge, John Howes, Green Space and Biodiversity Manager, Barbara Brown, The Mayor of Rugby, Colin Horton, Green Spaces Officer and Tom Kittendorf, Chief Officer for Leisure and Wellbeing at the England in Bloom award ceremony in Malvern, Worcestershire.

In July, judges were taken on a tour of the town visiting local green spaces including Caldecott Park, Jubilee Gardens, St Andrew’s Church, Rugby School, Newbold Quarry, and Abbotts Farm School, amongst other locations in Rugby.

The judges received a presentation and a portfolio showcasing the year’s activities based on the judging criteria of horticulture, environment and community.

In Caldecott Park, the judges visited the newly installed accessible wheelchair swing, introduced in spring 2025. Along with the improvements to the bowling green and tennis courts. They also visited the community planters which have been replaced with composite sleepers and an increased number of raised beds, including a sensory bed designed to encourage an immersive horticulture experience for residents.

The judges were impressed with the projects and displays at Rugby School and Abbots Farm Junior School, as well as the outstanding biodiversity and conservation efforts by volunteers at Newbold Quarry.

Commemorative benches for Victory in Europe (VE) and Victory over Japan (VJ) Day were installed earlier this year at Whitehall Recreational Ground, Hillmorton Greens and Assheton Rec, encouraging residents to sit and enjoy local parks and green spaces.

In celebration of Rugby Borough Council’s 50th anniversary, 50 trees were planted at Rokeby Fields, with another 50 trees forming a winding avenue in Cawston.

An additional 200 trees have been planted across the borough.

Michael Moran, Leader of the Council, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Rugby, a true reflection of the incredible work by our community groups. I’m proud that we have been recognised as one of the best in the country for creating and encouraging green spaces through gardening and community participation.”

Cllr O’Rourke said: “Well done and a massive thank you to you all. I'm thrilled to hear that Rugby has been awarded Gold, the winner for the Small Cities category, Horticultural Excellence, and Overall Winner. This means we will now go forward to the national Britain in Bloom final next year.

Cllr Neil Sandison said: “Rugby’s golden gardeners have done it again. It's been an absolute pleasure to see all the contributions from the community and to admire the work of all council departments involved."