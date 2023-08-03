Register
Rugby's high quality sushi restaurant closing its doors after two years

Kira Maki shuts shop on August 20
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 10:10 BST

A high quality sushi restaurant that brought something different to Rugby is closing after two years.

Kira Maki first opened its doors as a take away in Sheep Street, before moving to Chapel Street and expanding to a restaurant.

The owners announced on Facebook that people have until August 20 to sample their fishy delights.

The shop will close this summer. Picture illustration: Pixabay.
The shop will close this summer. Picture illustration: Pixabay.

Matt Hughes, who owns The Scrum gaming centre in Sheep Street, Rugby, said: “It’s such a shame to see it close.

"We go there for our birthdays and my children love it. They both adore the place and absolutely destroy a platter of veggie sushi!

"The staff are amazing and recognise us and even remember our orders and allergies. Even my mum who never liked sushi prior to being convinced to try the place adores it.”

Tracey Hill, a customer at Kira Maki, said: “I’m so sad it’s closing.

Matt Hughes at the sushi restaurant with his children.
Matt Hughes at the sushi restaurant with his children.

"I was only saying this week that everything else is closing, but at least we still have the sushi restaurant so so sad.”

She said the town has enough nail bars and barbers.

“I think Rugby Borough Council needs to do something about the situation – and soon.”

Part of the notice on Kira Maki’s Facebook page said: “Thank you for your feedback, support and your smiles. It inspired us.”

We contacted Kira Maki, but they chose not to comment.

Do you have a story or picture you’d like to share with Warwickshire World and the Rugby Advertiser? Email [email protected]

