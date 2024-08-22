Rugby's historic Brownsover Hall Hotel releases statement on shock closure - and what happens to customer bookings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we sadly expected, Rugby's historic Brownsover Hall Hotel has today (Thursday) confirmed it is closing.

As we reported earlier, staff were informed this morning in a meeting that they have been made redundant with immediate effect.

In the last few minutes, the Grade II listed hotel has contacted the Rugby Advertiser to confirm that it has gone into liquidation.

They have apologised to everyone who had booking and weddings.

We have broken up their statement into sections.

Closure

The hotel said: “It is with regret that we must inform you that Brownsover Hall Hotel ceased to trade on 22nd August 2024 and will no longer be able to accommodate any current or future bookings. This decision has been taken to avoid further losses and following the surrender of its licence to trade by the property owners.

“We apologise for being unable to give greater notice to all parties and we are in the process of contacting all of its employees, customers, suppliers and stakeholders.”

What happens next for customers who had bookings?

On their customers, the hotel said: "Any customers who have paid deposits for services which they will no longer receive should contact their bank, card provider or payment facility as any payment paid by a credit card, or by a payment facility such as PayPal, will be covered by credit indemnity insurance which allows for customers to be repaid by their provider if the payment is above £100 where the service will not be received.

"Unfortunately, most debit cards do not provide credit indemnity insurance and BACS & CHAPS payments will often also not be covered. Therefore, if your provider confirms that it is not responsible for making a repayment to you, your claim will rank as an unsecured creditor within the insolvency process. However, given the limited assets owned by the company, creditors should note that a dividend to unsecured creditors is not likely here.

What next for the hotel?

"The company has today instructed Ben Robson of Bridge Newland Limited who will assist with placing the company into Creditors Voluntary Liquidation," said the hotel.

"Formal notice of the insolvency process being undertaken and the dividend prospects for creditors, will be sent out by them, to creditors, as soon as they are able. It is hoped that this notice will be sent next week.

"All employees are asked to limit their social media activity, regarding their position or the position of the company, as any misinformation could cause greater distress.

"A purchaser for the property has been found and it is intended to close the business for a period of time in order to complete refurbishments.

"The director sincerely apologises for any distress caused by the closure and can confirm that he is committed to working towards closing the business as quickly as possible, in the appropriate way, so that all parties are formally notified of their position as promptly as possible."