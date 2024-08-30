Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rugby's Homebase store at Junction One Retail Park has been named on a list of UK stores at that are closing.

Rugby's Homebase store at Junction One Retail Park has been named on a list of UK stores that are closing.

In total, ten Homebase stores will close across the UK with the sites set to be turned into new Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jobs are at risk but staff affected by the closures will be offered interviews by Sainsbury's, said the supermarket chain.

Rugby's Homebase store at Junction One Retail Park has been named on a list of UK stores at that are closing.

The Homebase locations set for closure are:

Sutton Coldfield

Bromsgrove

Cromer

Derry/Londonderry

Fareham

Inverurie

Lowestoft

Newark

Omagh

Rugby

Simon Roberts, chief executive officer of Sainsbury's, said: "Sainsbury's food business continues to go from strength to strength as we push ahead with our Next Level Sainsbury's plan.

"We have the best combination of value and quality in the market and that's winning us customers from all our key competitors and driving consistent growth in volume market share. We want to build on this momentum which is why we are growing our supermarket footprint."