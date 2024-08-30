Rugby's Homebase store will close its doors – and set to be converted into Sainsbury’s supermarket
Rugby's Homebase store at Junction One Retail Park has been named on a list of UK stores that are closing.
In total, ten Homebase stores will close across the UK with the sites set to be turned into new Sainsbury’s supermarkets.
Jobs are at risk but staff affected by the closures will be offered interviews by Sainsbury's, said the supermarket chain.
The Homebase locations set for closure are:
- Sutton Coldfield
- Bromsgrove
- Cromer
- Derry/Londonderry
- Fareham
- Inverurie
- Lowestoft
- Newark
- Omagh
- Rugby
Simon Roberts, chief executive officer of Sainsbury's, said: "Sainsbury's food business continues to go from strength to strength as we push ahead with our Next Level Sainsbury's plan.
"We have the best combination of value and quality in the market and that's winning us customers from all our key competitors and driving consistent growth in volume market share. We want to build on this momentum which is why we are growing our supermarket footprint."