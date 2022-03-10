Rugby's Hunt's Bookshop launches fundraiser to get books to kids across our borough after huge success last year

Christopher of Hunt's Bookshop, file image.

Rugby's Hunt's Bookshop is once again launching a campaign to bring the magic of reading to children across our borough.

Last year the independent store managed to raise enough to buy 600 books to donate to schools and children in receipt of free school meals across the borough.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the shop said: "Following the success of last year's campaign, we would love to be able to bring more stories and smiles to school children, with the goal to raise £5,000 before the end of April.

"Anything you can give is hugely appreciated and will go a long way to sharing the magic of storytelling with our young people.

"Books will be purchased at trade cost and donated directly to each local school and presented to children in receipt of free schools meals (or registered DS for Year 2 and under).

"Ensuring the books reach children that need them the most.

"Reading is essential in allowing children to increase their vocabulary, literacy skills, and independent learning. Reading has also been proven to lower stress, reduce depression, and provide a form of escapism."