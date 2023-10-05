Rugby's Moto services on M6 named best motorway services for second year running
and live on Freeview channel 276
Moto Rugby services on the M6 has been rated the best motorway services for the second year running in a user survey by the independent transport watchdog.
Transport Focus spoke to more than 30,000 visitors at 120 motorway services in Great Britain about their views on the toilets, customer service, value of the food and drink and electric vehicle charging facilities.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Moto’s Rugby was awarded the best rated motorway services with 100 per cent of visitors satisfied. As the newest site in the country, Rugby was rated highly for its food and drink, toilets and friendly staff.
Welcome Break’s Hartshead Moor East on the M62 is lowest rated for overall satisfaction (84 per cent) and visitors are least likely to recommend it to a friend. Work to refurbish the toilets at Hartshead Moor East was underway during the survey period and portable toilets were in place for some of the time. In Scotland Roadchef’s Annandale Water is the highest rated services (99 per cent) and Welcome Break Sarn Park is the highest rated in Wales (96 per cent).
Anthony Smith, chief executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: “Our survey shows motorway services offer a great experience with friendly and helpful staff and provide drivers with the opportunity to rest, relax and take a break before continuing their journey. But there is still room for improvement, including making sure the range of food and drink on offer is good value for money for visitors as cost of living increases continue to bite.”