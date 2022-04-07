Rugby's much-loved Onley Oak Deli and Butchers, Onley Grounds Farm Shops shut permanently in 'devastating' decision

File image.

Yesterday, April 6, owners David and Lizzy Baker issued a heartfelt statement in which they thanked staff and customers for their support, while confirming that both the Dunchurch deli and the farm shop would be closed with immediate effect.

In their statement they explain the devastating toll the pandemic had on the business, while citing the months-long Dunchurch roadworks as a contributing factor.

They wrote: “We have tried to diversify in every way possible to counteract these challenging times.

"This included opening Onley Oak Butchers and Deli of Dunchurch, our secondary store,18 months ago, where we were made to feel a very welcomed addition to the village.

“We have also offered free delivery to the local community and increased our offerings during lock down and beyond, from great value meat packs to handmade ready meals, freshly cooked hot food at the Deli and outside catering possibilities such as Hog roasts and BBQ’s.

“However, despite our greatest efforts, sharp price rises in meat and services, the unfortunate impact of Dunchurch road works and also a considerable reduction in customers at both stores since lock down has ended, have had significant impact.

“Numerous businesses that we serve in our wholesale division (pubs and restaurants), have suffered devastating losses due to Covid and have not recovered post pandemic. All these aspects have had a dramatic financial impact and has meant our business is now unsustainable.

“We would like to take this opportunity to recognise our wonderful staff who we cannot thank enough for their loyal service and who have made the eight-year journey of Onley Grounds Farm Shop Ltd possible, whilst enriching our lives and that of all our customers.

“It has been a pleasure to serve you all and we are so devastated that we were not able to continue. Thank you for your custom.”

The post prompted a huge outpouring of support from residents – attracting 167 comments and 416 reactions at the time this story was published.