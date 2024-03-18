Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby has become the latest area of Warwickshire to benefit from a boost in funding to allow for more bobbies on the beat in town centres.

PCs Aimee Jarratt and James Bonsor have starterd their work – and their commander said their presence is already making a difference.

Rugby’s Chief Inspector James Rankin, said: “Rugby town centre has international historical significance and enjoys many unique and attractive features.

“It is important to all of the residents in the borough, and for the many people who enjoy visiting our town, that is a peaceful, safe and inviting place to spend time.

“With a wealth of shops, cafes, restaurants and bars the police, the borough council, Rugby First and many other partners work together to reduce anti-social and unwanted behaviour throughout all hours of the day and night.

“Increasing the visibility and activity of patrols in the town has been a priority for the borough police team and we are building our resources accordingly.

“The town centre beat managers are a significant part of the team that keeps the town centre safe.

“If you see them on their patrols I’m sure that they would be happy to answer any questions or help you in any way they can.

“We have already seen the positive impact that their work can have and I’m looking forward to seeing more arrests and a reduction in crime as a result of their appointment.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, who supported the request with funding, said he is already impressed with the results of the countywide initiative.

He said: “I'm delighted that the budget is going to deliver five new town centre officers.

“I have no doubt that this presence will contribute to improving response to retail crime and anti-social behaviour in Warwickshire.

“These officers will provide the visibility in town centres that retailers, and residents have been calling for.

“I met with the first of these officers, PC Tom Shorthouse, joining him on foot patrol in Nuneaton, where I saw firsthand the difference he is making.

“I've spoken to retailers in Warwickshire who've told me that they welcome these new officers and can already see positive results happening. We must now make sure that this work continues.

“I’m encouraged by the work that Warwickshire Police are undertaking to bring offenders to justice. We are now putting twice as many offenders before the courts than we were six months ago, which is significant.

“We’ve also doubled our positive action rates in Warwickshire for retail crime.