Rugby's very own Olympian paddles in to help with big community clean up

Rugby’s very own Olympian Kimberley Woods paddled into town to help with a community clean up.

The British slalom canoeist joined volunteers at the River Avon for the Big Paddle Clean Up at the weekend as part of the Paddle UK campaign to improve blue places.

They started at Brownsover towards Tesco then completed their environmental mission in Newbold.

Volunteers found eight dumped shopping trolleys, shoes, a child's bike, footballs, traffic cones, barriers, plastic bottles, a Barbie doll, bags and pollutants.

The group collected four large bags of rubbish.

Rugby organiser Diane Woods said: “Members of Rugby Canoe Club attended the River Avon clean up including Kimberley Woods, recent Rugby Sportswoman of the Year, before competing in the Olympics in July.

Diane would like to thank Greg Spencer from Paddle UK for showing his survival skills tackling the big trees that had fallen across the river.