Rugby's young stars of the future shine thanks to team at Royal Opera House
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pupils are taking part in an initiative called ‘Create Day ‘24’, in collaboration with the Royal Opera House and UNICEF’s Rights Respecting Schools Awards.
They have been completing lessons with tutorials from the dance, singing and design team in preparation for a live mass performance with other schools across the country on July 2.
Year four class teacher Aileen Brookbanks said: “In school, we see cultural capital as having assets that give children the desire to aspire and achieve social mobility whatever their starting point.
"I believe that this experience will not only meet the needs of many different learning styles; visual, auditory, kinaesthetic, but also give our children power. By seeing the work of the dancers, designers and singers at the Royal Opera House, it promotes in them that one day, they too can ‘be it’.
"These types of experience will help individuals to achieve goals and become successful in life.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.