Rugby's young stars of the future shine thanks to team at Royal Opera House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Creative children at Oakfield Primary Academy in Rugby have been learning to shine through song, dance and design.

Pupils are taking part in an initiative called ‘Create Day ‘24’, in collaboration with the Royal Opera House and UNICEF’s Rights Respecting Schools Awards.

They have been completing lessons with tutorials from the dance, singing and design team in preparation for a live mass performance with other schools across the country on July 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year four class teacher Aileen Brookbanks said: “In school, we see cultural capital as having assets that give children the desire to aspire and achieve social mobility whatever their starting point.

Pupils express themselves at Oakfield.

"I believe that this experience will not only meet the needs of many different learning styles; visual, auditory, kinaesthetic, but also give our children power. By seeing the work of the dancers, designers and singers at the Royal Opera House, it promotes in them that one day, they too can ‘be it’.