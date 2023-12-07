‘It’s important passengers know how to identify a licensed cab and driver before travelling’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby revellers are urged to stay safe and check whether taxis have a licence before travelling.

Rugby Borough Council's licensing team has issued simple steps residents can take to travel by taxi with confidence over Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Licensed taxis have a licence plate attached to the rear of the vehicle, detailing which council has licensed the cab, the licence number, vehicle registration and the licence's expiry date.

Taxis in Rugby town centre. Picture: Nate Clark

A badge on the taxi's dashboard or front windscreen should also display the information.

Private hire taxis must be booked in advance and cannot pick up fares on the street.

Private hire taxi drivers who pick up passengers on the street risk prosecution, while passengers have no insurance in the event of an accident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rugby's white, Hackney carriage taxis pick up passengers from one of the town centre's taxi ranks - outside New Look and the Clock Tower in North Street, and outside the railway station in Railway Terrace - while passengers can also hail Hackney carriages on the street.

Drivers of both private hire and Hackney carriage cabs must also be licensed, and should wear a photo ID badge.

Passengers should ask to see the ID before travelling to make sure the driver has a taxi licence.

Cllr Derek Poole, leader of Rugby Borough Council and portfolio holder for regulation and safety, said: "Taxis provide a valuable service all year round but with increased demand over the Christmas period, it's important passengers know how to identify a licensed cab and driver before travelling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Taking a moment to check your taxi and its driver have a licence gives you peace of mind. It's also worth making a note of which council has licensed a cab or driver, as some taxis operating in Rugby have licences issued by other councils.