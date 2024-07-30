Sandtastic summer fun as Rugby's 'beach' returns to town centre

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:53 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 11:53 BST
Oh we do like to be beside Rugby’s very own beach.

Families are invited to Market Place for fun in the sand again this year.

There will also be deck chairs, buckets and spades.

The town centre beach is returning to Rugby on Tuesday, August 6, for three days.

No booking required and the attraction is free. It runs from 10am – 5pm each day.

