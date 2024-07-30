Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oh we do like to be beside Rugby’s very own beach.

Families are invited to Market Place for fun in the sand again this year.

There will also be deck chairs, buckets and spades.

The town centre beach is returning to Rugby on Tuesday, August 6, for three days.

