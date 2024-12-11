Santa's little helpers from Dunchurch scouts get in festive spirit at Christmas fair
Santa’s little helpers from 1st Dunchurch Scouts got busy at a Christmas fair at the weekend.
They spread seasonal smiles at Thurlaston Meadows Care Home’s Christmas Fair.
Visitors enjoyed Santa’s Grotto, crafts, tombola, animals and festive refreshments.
Care home staff praised the scouts for their help on the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.