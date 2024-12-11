Santa's little helpers from Dunchurch scouts get in festive spirit at Christmas fair

Santa’s little helpers from 1st Dunchurch Scouts got busy at a Christmas fair at the weekend.

They spread seasonal smiles at Thurlaston Meadows Care Home’s Christmas Fair.

Visitors enjoyed Santa’s Grotto, crafts, tombola, animals and festive refreshments.

Care home staff praised the scouts for their help on the day.

