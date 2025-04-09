Scale your business without burnout: Free Warwickshire masterclass reveals the strategy fixes you can make

Following on from the success of 'the Ultimate Sales Masterclass' Coaching 360 have announced the next Business Masterclass for Warwickshire's Business Owners

You didn’t start your business to stay stuck. Scaling should give you more freedom, not more chaos. Join a powerful, free Warwickshire masterclass designed to help business owners scale their businesses, build smarter teams, and grow without burning out.

On 15th May 2025, a FREE Business Growth Masterclass is being hosted in Warwickshire – designed specifically for ambitious business owners who want to scale successfully without burning out or losing control.

Following the overwhelming success of the sold-out Ultimate Sales Masterclass, this new event will tackle the most pressing growth challenges facing UK business owners in 2025.

UK businesses are heading into 2025 with mixed signals. While 62% of firms report current challenges affecting turnover, with economic uncertainty cited by 28% of respondents, 71% of SME owners still predict growth in revenue this year, and over half plan to grow their teams.

After thirty years in business. Kevin Riley coaches businesses of all sizes from enterprise level board alignments to SME Ecommerce

That growth can quickly become chaos without the right strategy, processes, and leadership.

Led by Kevin Riley, a business growth specialist with over 30 years of experience – including scaling his own company to £20 million turnover – the Ultimate Business Growth Masterclass will cover:

Business processes and strategy ideas that unlock sustainable business growth

How to build and lead a high-performing team – without losing control

Proven strategies to scale faster and smarter, without chaos or burnout

Attendees will benefit from real-world, battle-tested strategies, powerful case studies, and the opportunity to network with other forward-thinking business owners.

Kevin Riley - Business Growth Specialist is leading the Free Business Growth Masterclass

Event Details

Date: Wednesday 15th May 2025

Wednesday 15th May 2025 Time: 10:00am – 2:00pm

10:00am – 2:00pm Venue: The Warwickshire Golf Club, Leek Wootton, CV35 7QT Warwickshire

The Warwickshire Golf Club, Leek Wootton, CV35 7QT Warwickshire Cost: Completely free

Completely free Capacity: Limited to 100 attendees

Feedback from previous masterclasses has been glowing:

“Absolutely fantastic day – it was exactly the kind of boost I needed.”

“When Kevin Riley is giving a masterclass, you know you have to be there.”

“Exceptional event. I’d highly recommend it.”

Whether you're trying to scale from £1 million to £3 million, from £5 million to £10 million, or build a team that you can delegate driving growth to – this event will show you how.

Spaces are limited, and the last event was oversubscribed – Business Owners are urged to join the waitlist today.