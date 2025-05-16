School in Dunchurch forced to close after kitchen fire

A school in Dunchurch was forced after a fire broke out at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire-fighters were called to Dunchurch Boughton CofE Infant Academy & Nursery on Sunday morning (May 11).

The School Street academy was closed to staff and children the following day while the investigation took place and the premises were cleaned up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Cowland, Diocese of Coventry Multi Academy Trust CEO: said: “The fire doors and detection systems were effective and ensured the fire did not spread beyond the kitchen and school hall.

Damage was caused to the school.

"Nobody was on site and nobody was injured. The academy was closed to all staff and children on Monday 12 May while the investigation took place and cleaning commenced. The academy’s nursery suffered minimal disruption and was able to safely reopen to all nursery children on Tuesday 13 May.

"Other areas of the academy have suffered smoke damage, so reception children are being taught at Leamington Hastings CofE Academy, year 1 children are at the Dunchurch Baptist Church, and our year 2 children are being taught at Dunchurch Boughton CofE Junior School while the entire school is cleaned.

"All children are with their usual teachers and teaching assistants. We would like to use this opportunity to thank our amazing trust colleagues who have gone above and beyond to care for our children at this unsettling time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many have brought equipment, books, and toys from home to ensure our children are safe, happy, and continue to learn. We would also like to thank our parents for their support and understanding, Dunchurch Baptist Church for accommodating us at such short notice, and the children themselves for being so brave. I am extremely proud of everyone in our trust community this week."

A spokesman for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We had two appliances in attendance who found kitchen appliances on fire in the school kitchen which had led to smoke-logging. Crews extinguished the fire and ventilated the building and were on the scene for around 50 minutes.”