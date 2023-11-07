School in Rugby builds on library thanks to £1,000 donation from Barratt Homes

“We truly value reading as one of the most important skills children learn during their time with us”

A Rugby school has been able to add to its library thanks to a £1,000 donation.

Barratt Homes Northampton and Barratt Homes West Midlands each contributed £500 to help St Gabriel’s C of E Academy to purchase a range of brand new reading resources for its pupils.

With the aim to inspire the minds of its youngsters, the school expanded its library to accommodate a variety of books, and the homebuilders stepped in to help with the page-turning plan.

Andrew Taylor, Headteacher at St Gabriel’s C of E Academy, said: “We truly value reading as one of the most important skills children learn during their time with us and so we are grateful to Barratt Homes for supporting us in purchasing more books to add to our collection.”