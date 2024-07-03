Sea cadets in Rugby launch appeal after burst safety boat leaves them in deep water

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sea cadets in Rugby have been left in deep water after their safety boat burst.

Rugby Sea Cadets are urgently seeking community support to raise funds for a new vessel.

The critical malfunction, involving a burst in the boat's tubing, has forced the suspension of all water-based training and activities.

It’s essential for ensuring the security of the young cadets during their nautical exercises, and without it, all on-water activities have been halted.

Commanding Officer, Sergent Joe Morrison, said: “The safety of our cadets is our top priority.

"Unfortunately, without a fully operational safety boat, we cannot allow any water-based training or events to proceed. We are now focusing on raising funds for a new boat to get our cadets back on the water as soon as possible."

The Rugby Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets provide young people aged 10 to 17 with essential nautical skills, discipline, and leadership training. The safety boat is pivotal in maintaining a secure environment for these activities, offering immediate assistance in emergencies.

Given the extent of the damage, repair is not an option, and the financial burden of purchasing a new safety boat poses a significant challenge for the charity. The Rugby Sea Cadets are launching a fundraising campaign and seeking support from the community and local businesses to help cover the costs.

Cadets are appealing for help.

"We are appealing to the community for any assistance they can offer, be it through donations, sponsorships, or technical support," added Seargent Morrison.

"The enthusiasm and commitment of our cadets remain strong, and we hope to see them back on the water soon, continuing their invaluable training."