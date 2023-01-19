Search is on for Rugby's outstanding young citizens who go above and beyond to help others

Deadline looming for Rotary Young Citizen Awards 2023

Lexie Watkins.

The search is on for young people in Rugby who deserve recognition for helping their local communities.

Rotary Young Citizen Awards 2023 highlights outstanding young people and groups who go that extra mile for others.

Advertisement

The nomination deadline is Tuesday, February 28.

Rugby schoolgirl Lexie Watkins received a National Young Citizen’s Award from Pauline Kimber, of the Rotary Club of Rugby, last year.

Advertisement

Her tireless fundraising efforts were noticed by the club in and they nominated her for the award.

Lexie, who has her own fundraising Facebook page called ‘Lexies Little Luxuries’ is a passionate supporter of the Children’s Air Ambulance and has helped raise vital funds for charity.

Advertisement

Pauline said: “Don’t miss the deadline to nominate inspirational young people for the Rotary Young Citizen Awards 2023. If you know of an outstanding young person or group, under the age of 25, please put them forward for this award.”