Search is on to find old Advertiser photographs to celebrate centenary of St Andrews Rugby Club

A Rugby historian is appealing for help ahead of the 100th anniversary of St Andrews Rugby Club.

Andy Watts, of Rugby Local History Research Group, is researching the history of the club and its players ahead of the milestone in 2029.

He said: "While looking at lots of Rugby Advertisers covering 50 years so far, I have come across a number of action photos taken during matches. I would like to have good enough copies of those to keep for posterity but also for possible inclusion in a future celebration of the club’s 100 years.

"It appears I cannot source those from the Advertiser any longer, but hoped it might be possible that family members may have obtained copies at the time of publication. Ideally someone with a photo will let me scan or photograph it.”

One of the old photographs Andy is looking for to celebrate the club's centenary.

The pictures are from the Rugby Advertiser January 8, 1965, action shot against Stoke Old boys; team photos from October 7, 1966, action photos from October 1, 1971, a try being scored on January 7, 1972, April 9, 1976, an action photo against Hinckley, October 22, 1976, an action shot against Rugby Welsh; March 18, 1977, Glyn Shipley scoring a try against Nomads; September 2, 1977, squad photo; May 8, 1981, Mill Road farewell match photo of teams; October 16, 1981, two action photos against Rugby Welsh.

If you can help Andy with any of the pictures, please email [email protected]

Have you got a looking back story or photograph you’d like to share with the Rugby Advertiser or Warwickshire World? Please let us know at the above email address and we’ll do our best to use it.