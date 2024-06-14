Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Thrilled’ staff at a family-run farm shop near Rugby officially received their second Muddy Stilettos award last week.

Tilly Lea thanked Malt Kiln Farm Shop customers for helping them win Best Farmshop/Deli in Warwickshire & the West Midlands.

She received the award at a special ceremony held at St Mary's Guildhall in Coventry.

Tilly, accounts manager for the Stretton-Under-Fosse business, said: "A huge thank you to everyone who has helped us achieve this award for a second year running.”