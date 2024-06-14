Second award for 'thrilled' staff at family-run farm shop near Rugby

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 14th Jun 2024, 10:46 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 13:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
‘Thrilled’ staff at a family-run farm shop near Rugby officially received their second Muddy Stilettos award last week.

Tilly Lea thanked Malt Kiln Farm Shop customers for helping them win Best Farmshop/Deli in Warwickshire & the West Midlands.

She received the award at a special ceremony held at St Mary's Guildhall in Coventry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tilly, accounts manager for the Stretton-Under-Fosse business, said: "A huge thank you to everyone who has helped us achieve this award for a second year running.”

Owner Chris Lea said: “We’re absolutely thrilled.”

Related topics:RugbyWest MidlandsWarwickshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.