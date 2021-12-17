A section of unused land at Warwickshire Police’s headquarters in Leek Wootton has been sold for housing.

A section of unused land at Warwickshire Police’s headquarters in Leek Wootton has been sold for housing.

The plans have been in the pipeline for some time after the site was allocated for residential development in Warwick’s Local Plan, although it is not clear at the moment how many houses will be built on the site.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Seccombe, said the funding will allow the force to secure the remaining land for police use.

A section of unused land at Warwickshire Police’s headquarters in Leek Wootton has been sold for housing.

The site sits on the eastern portion of the police estate and is not being used by the police force for any operational activity.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said that the land has been sold to CALA Home and the remainder of the Leek Wootton site, which is still in use, will continue to form the force’s headquarters, comprising numerous departments, adding: "The deal will allow further investment to be made in the police estate, including the listed Woodcote House which forms the centrepiece of the Leek Wootton site."

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: “Having re-established Leek Wootton as the force’s headquarters, it is good to be in a position to secure its future for policing for many years to come.

"I am pleased to have concluded this deal with CALA Midlands, as it means we can now fully invest in the parts of the site that are being used for policing, while benefiting from the extra funding that has been realised through this sale.

“The force headquarters has come back to life over the past two years and I am pleased that, with this deal, the full range of operations being delivered at Leek Wootton will continue, unaffected by the sale.

"We can now plan for the future and invest in the site and its facilities, renovating a number of areas which have not seen major investment for some considerable time, improving working conditions for the officers and staff who work at Leek Wootton and across the wider police estate.”