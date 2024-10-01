Security stepped up at vital Rugby club for young people thanks to donation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
ADT Fire and Security has once again supported the Bradby Club by donating more than £1,000 worth of equipment and labour to repair and upgrade their CCTV system, ensuring the safety of everyone at the club.
Originally installed for free by the firm in 2019, the system recently stopped functioning, leaving Bradby facing a significant bill to restore its security measures.
Demonstrating their continued commitment to the community, ADT offered to provide new equipment and replace the existing system, all at no cost to Bradby Club.
"We are incredibly grateful to ADT for their generosity and support," said John Robertson, leader at the East Union Street club.
"Their contribution means we can keep our young people and the youth centre safe without worrying about the financial burden.
"ADT's generosity has ensured that the funds Bradby has can continue to go towards activities and opportunities for young people, rather than repairing security systems.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.