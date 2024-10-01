Security stepped up at vital Rugby club for young people thanks to donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Security has been stepped up at a club for young people in Rugby.

ADT Fire and Security has once again supported the Bradby Club by donating more than £1,000 worth of equipment and labour to repair and upgrade their CCTV system, ensuring the safety of everyone at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally installed for free by the firm in 2019, the system recently stopped functioning, leaving Bradby facing a significant bill to restore its security measures.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demonstrating their continued commitment to the community, ADT offered to provide new equipment and replace the existing system, all at no cost to Bradby Club.

Bradby Club Leader John Robertson with ADT engineers Mark Clifford and Dean Aston.

"We are incredibly grateful to ADT for their generosity and support," said John Robertson, leader at the East Union Street club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their contribution means we can keep our young people and the youth centre safe without worrying about the financial burden.

"ADT's generosity has ensured that the funds Bradby has can continue to go towards activities and opportunities for young people, rather than repairing security systems.”