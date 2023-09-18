Selina brings taste of Africa and Caribbean to Rugby thanks to business support

“I wanted to share my passion for Caribbean food such as jerk chicken, rice and peas, traditional Ghanian dumplings and jollof rice”

A start-up catering business is bringing a taste of Africa and the Caribbean to Rugby thanks to a finance boost.

Selina Siey, director at Selbi Food and Creations, who is originally from Ghana and now living in the town, wanted to share her passion for Caribbean food such as jerk chicken, rice and peas, traditional Ghanian dumplings and jollof rice.

She was referred to Coventry and Warwickshire Reinvestment Trust (CWRT) by the Chamber of Commerce, where she had been receiving support.

Selina is grateful for the boost.

The team at CWRT then provided Selbi’s with a personalised approach to ensure they could access the most suitable funding to meet their needs and support their growth plans.

Selina said: “I have worked in the food industry for over ten years and decided to start my own business.

“I applied for the government’s start up loan scheme but was declined and since then I’ve been struggling to access finance.”

She said she’s grateful for the helping hand with her business.

Selina added: “My business is at a very early stage and applying for funding can be overwhelming, I’m so grateful that CWRT has been able to assist my small business by helping me to apply to the Local Community and Enterprise Fund.”

External pressures on the hospitality and catering industry have meant that it is increasingly difficult for businesses to access support from traditional high street banks.

Keely Beamish, Business Development Manager at CWRT, said funding had been obtained for the business from Warwickshire County Council’s Local Communities and Enterprise fund (LCE) – which was launched last June as part of the Warwickshire Recovery Investment Fund.

She said: “We are delighted that we have been able to support Selina and her business in its expansion plans through the LCE Fund, at the time when its most needed. We’re really looking forward to seeing how the business grows and serves the local economy.”

To find out more, visit www.cwrt.uk.com