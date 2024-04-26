Senior appointment for growing UK pallet pooler

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

IPP, which specialises in pooling sustainable wooden pallets, has appointed Sarah Mercer to the role of business programme director at its UK office in Coventry.

Sarah brings 16 years’ experience in customer service and operations management to IPP, having previously held roles at TNT/FedEx and RS Components.

Her experience covers every aspect of the customer journey, from the point of opportunity to billing and everything in between.

Sarah said: “My role as business programme director focuses on all aspects of the business, including process, people and technology.

“Around 70 per cent of my time is spent planning for the future of IPP and ensuring our business is fit for future growth; the other 30 per cent is spent supporting our teams with project and change initiatives.

“There is always an opportunity to improve when using data, facts, experiences, new information, products or responding to customer demand; customer expectations are always changing and we need to stay ahead to remain competitive.

“When introducing best practice and standardising processes, it is really important to me that we bring the entire workforce on the journey with us to give us the best chance of sustainable change.

“Building diverse project teams with different backgrounds, experiences and insight will help us to really make a difference to our business.

“There is a great sense of satisfaction when you see a project team’s effort translate into happy employees, improved service and fulfilled customers.”

Shelley Pierre, commercial director at IPP, said: "IPP is undergoing a period of rapid growth in the UK, so it is essential that our business and our people are fully equipped and prepared for the supply chain industry of the future.

“Sarah is a valuable addition to the IPP team, and her skills and knowledge are vital as we continue to improve and invest in the customer experience and in our team.

"We are delighted to welcome Sarah to IPP and look forward to learning from her extensive experience.”

IPP, which is part of the Faber Group, provides reusable pallet and box pooling services across Europe for fast moving consumer goods and industrial supply chains, operating a pay-per-use model over ownership.

The company has set a target to become net-zero by 2045 following the publication of Faber Group's first sustainability report earlier this year.

The company has set a target to become net-zero by 2045 following the publication of Faber Group’s first sustainability report earlier this year.