Senior appointment for UK pallet pooler

A Midlands-based pallet pooling specialist has made a senior appointment to lead its commercial services team in the UK and Ireland.

Rebecca brings extensive experience to the role and an impressive CV, having worked in customer service and experience for 20 years and built high-performing teams in a range of industries, including the utilities, social housing and construction sectors.

Rebecca Price will head up IPP’s commercial services team in Coventry

The company’s reusable, sustainable wooden pallets are used by a wide range of FMCG brands across the UK and Europe.

Rebecca said: “My experience lies in using data to drive transformational change and identifying opportunities to improve the service a customer receives.

“As head of commercial services, my role at IPP is key to ensuring the customer experience is excellent throughout while driving down pallet loss for the benefit of all our customers.

“We understand our customers have high sustainability targets and it's our job to go the extra mile to help them achieve their targets through increased digitalisation.

“I’m looking forward to getting out and seeing our customers in person, understanding their individual needs and processes and looking at how we can use data to make further improvements to their IPP service.”

Rebecca’s appointment follows the recent additions of Paul Timbrell as head of commercial accounts and Sarah Mercer as business programme director.

Shelley Pierre, commercial director at IPP, said: “We are investing heavily in the expansion of our heads of functions to support our UKI growth strategy.

"Collectively, the team is highly skilled and has extensive experience in delivering growth; the appointment of a new head of commercial services will enable IPP to drive the digitalisation of our services forward.

“Rebecca’s experience will also enhance our customer experience and prepare our commercial services team for the next stage of growth, while using data to identify new ways to improve processes and add value to the service we provide.”

Rebecca added: “The supply chain industry is fast moving with a lot of complex processes happening in the background.

“I find that really exciting and it’s why I wanted to work in the industry; it’s fast paced and will only go from strength to strength.”

IPP, which is part of the Faber Group, provides reusable pallet and box pooling services across Europe for fast moving consumer goods and industrial supply chains, operating a pay-per-use model over ownership.