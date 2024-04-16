Senior Director of Moore & Tibbits Solicitors celebrates 80th birthday by riding the Andes

Christopher Houghton, Senior Director of Moore & Tibbits Solicitors in Warwick has celebrated his 80th birthday this week. Whilst most think of retiring, his love for a challenge is still going strong with regular skiing trips and horse-riding adventures, the most recent being across the Andes. With one hand on a ski pole or rein, the other is always on the phone to the office!