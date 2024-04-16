Senior Director of Moore & Tibbits Solicitors celebrates 80th birthday by riding the Andes

Christopher Houghton, Senior Director of Moore & Tibbits Solicitors in Warwick has celebrated his 80th birthday this week. Whilst most think of retiring, his love for a challenge is still going strong with regular skiing trips and horse-riding adventures, the most recent being across the Andes. With one hand on a ski pole or rein, the other is always on the phone to the office!
By Esme HillContributor
Published 16th Apr 2024, 12:14 BST
The occasion was celebrated by all staff with a birthday lunch held at Alderson House in Warwick.

Christopher is a huge supporter of Warwick and is Clerk to several Warwick based charities.

Located in the heart of Warwick, Moore & Tibbits has been a trusted pillar of the community for over 190 years.

Christopher Houghton | Senior DirectorChristopher Houghton | Senior Director
Christopher Houghton | Senior Director

Christopher joined in 1971 when there were just seven members of staff which has now risen to over 70! Providing legal services to individuals and businesses, Moore & Tibbits has held the Law Society’s quality standard of LEXCEL for 17 years and is unique in that it has dedicated teams providing advice on specialist legal areas such as care fees and NHS continuing healthcare funding.

Christopher is a highly respected property lawyer with many years’ experience. His passion never waivers to look after his clients, providing high quality legal advice.

Happy birthday!

