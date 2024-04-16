Senior Director of Moore & Tibbits Solicitors celebrates 80th birthday by riding the Andes
The occasion was celebrated by all staff with a birthday lunch held at Alderson House in Warwick.
Christopher is a huge supporter of Warwick and is Clerk to several Warwick based charities.
Located in the heart of Warwick, Moore & Tibbits has been a trusted pillar of the community for over 190 years.
Christopher joined in 1971 when there were just seven members of staff which has now risen to over 70! Providing legal services to individuals and businesses, Moore & Tibbits has held the Law Society’s quality standard of LEXCEL for 17 years and is unique in that it has dedicated teams providing advice on specialist legal areas such as care fees and NHS continuing healthcare funding.
Christopher is a highly respected property lawyer with many years’ experience. His passion never waivers to look after his clients, providing high quality legal advice.
Happy birthday!