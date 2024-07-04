'Senseless and cruel': Heartbreak as vandals destroy Crick boy's memorial bench

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a Crick boy who died in a tragic railway accident have been left distraught after vandals destroyed a memorial bench.

Harrison Ballantyne, 11, was electrocuted in 2017 while trying to retrieve a football from Daventry International Rail Freight.

Since his death, his mother Liz, has campaigned tirelessly about the importance of teaching rail safety.

She has now suffered further heartache after a bench placed in memory of her son at Crick Playing Fields has been torched by vandals.

Harrison's bench has been destroyed by vandals.

Liz said: “When somebody vandalises something like this, they have no idea what impact it has on the people it’s important to.

"It was placed there so Harrison’s friends had somewhere special to go and think of him. It’s senseless and cruel and it breaks my heart that another human being or group of human beings think doing this is OK.”

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward and representatives from Crick Playing Field Committee have stepped in to help.

Tessa Slaughter, who is on the committee, said: “When the tragedy occurred the friends of Harrison’s asked if we could provide an orange bench/table for them to ‘hang out’ at. At that time we were unable to source an orange one so installed a brown one. In hindsight we should have involved Liz, Harrison’s mum and put a plaque on.

“Crick Playing Field Committee have decided we can’t be beaten and that we will try to replace it. I have quotes for an orange one of £600-£1,200. Unfortunately, we have very little in the kitty having just spent £33,000 on new play equipment.”

The charity is unable to be VAT registered, adding more expense.

Tessa added: “We have a JustGiving page, visit JustGiving and search for Crick Playing Field. It is not cost effective to claim on our insurance.

“We will involve Liz in the wording if and when we can afford a bench/table.”

Could you help provide a new bench for Harrison? If you can help, we’ll do a story on your business. Please email [email protected]