Serving up a taste of autumn flavours at Rugby Food and Drink Festival

There will also be music, face painting, circus skills, big wheel and much more
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 09:26 BST

Rugby’s Food and Drink Festival offers a mouth-watering showcase of the finest treats and cuisines this autumn.

The free event is being held in the town centre on Saturday, September 23, from 11am - 5pm

Organised by Rugby First, the day promises to be a gastronomic extravaganza filled with delectable treats, as well as live entertainment and family fun.

Rugby Food and Drink Festival takes place in the town centre on Saturday, September 23.
Rugby Food and Drink Festival takes place in the town centre on Saturday, September 23.

Stroll through an incredible selection of food stalls offering a diverse range of cuisines and culinary delights. From traditional favourites to innovative creations, there will be something to satisfy every palate.

Indulge in a delicious selection of sweet treats, smoky meats, and great eats.

Visit the festival’s pop-up kitchen, featuring local chefs and culinary experts who will showcase their exceptional skills and creativity.

Carvells Electrical will be hosting live in-store cookery demonstrations. Demonstrations will involve the use of Neff Kitchen appliances and will see a host chef preparing a variety of dishes throughout the day.

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch these culinary masters in action as they prepare mouthwatering dishes using seasonal ingredients, and of course you will get to taste their amazing dishes.

This year’s festival coincides with the Rugby World Cup (and the bicentenary of the game) so to celebrate some of the chefs’ dishes will be themed around the competition.

The festival is not just about food; it's an experience for the whole family. Throughout the day, there will be music, face painting, circus skills, a big wheel and more.

For more information visit rugbyfirst.org

Related topics:Rugby