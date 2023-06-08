Best of Thailand day on Sunday, July 16, from 10am – 4pm

Families are invited to experience a taste of Thai culture at a summer celebration in Dunchurch.

Sunathee Findlay is organising The Best of Thailand day on Sunday, July 16, from 10am – 4pm.

It takes place at Dunchurch Sportsfield and Village Hall, Rugby Road.

Enjoy a taste of Thai culture in Dunchurch.

Sunathee, who is from Thailand and known as Stampy, said: “We are inviting people to come along and have a taste of Thai culture

“There will be a Thai blessing ceremony, traditional dance performances, authentic Thai street food dishes and and drink stall and Thai massages.”

Gifts are on sale and there will also be a raffle to raise money for blind people and an orphanage in Thailand. Stampy has helped raise thousands of pounds for charity.

She said everyone is welcome to the event.

Delicious Thai food will be served.