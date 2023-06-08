Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

Serving up taste of Thai at family fun day in Dunchurch

Best of Thailand day on Sunday, July 16, from 10am – 4pm
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST

Families are invited to experience a taste of Thai culture at a summer celebration in Dunchurch.

Sunathee Findlay is organising The Best of Thailand day on Sunday, July 16, from 10am – 4pm.

It takes place at Dunchurch Sportsfield and Village Hall, Rugby Road.

Most Popular
Enjoy a taste of Thai culture in Dunchurch.Enjoy a taste of Thai culture in Dunchurch.
Enjoy a taste of Thai culture in Dunchurch.

Sunathee, who is from Thailand and known as Stampy, said: “We are inviting people to come along and have a taste of Thai culture

“There will be a Thai blessing ceremony, traditional dance performances, authentic Thai street food dishes and and drink stall and Thai massages.”

Gifts are on sale and there will also be a raffle to raise money for blind people and an orphanage in Thailand. Stampy has helped raise thousands of pounds for charity.

She said everyone is welcome to the event.

Delicious Thai food will be served.Delicious Thai food will be served.
Delicious Thai food will be served.

Admission on the door is £3.50 for adults. Under 15s free.

Related topics:Thai