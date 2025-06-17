Severn Trent water named as Organisation of the Year

Severn Trent Water (STW) won the 2025 ICE East Midlands Merit Awards Organisation of the Year Award.

Severn Trent Water (STW) was recognised by the judges due to their collaborative efforts with a number of organisations who submitted entries this year.

STW won the Team Achievement Award together with Mott MacDonald Bentley for their Ompton Emergency UV Response efforts and received the Large Project Award with MWH Treatment (MWHT) for the Melton Mowbray Sewage Treatment Works project.

For the Melton Mowbray sewage treatment works project, MWHT and STW worked collaboratively to develop design proposals, construction methodologies and project programming — an approach that led to the sustainable re-use of existing assets, reducing construction costs by £10m.

The enlarged sewage treatment works, delivered by MWHT and Severn Trent Water

Following flooding in Nottinghamshire Mott MacDonald Bentley and Severn Trent Water collaborated to design, procure, construct, install and commission a new ultraviolet (UV) system capable of delivering 20 million litres of water per day by the end of January 2024 — compressing what would normally be a two-year project, into just four weeks.

From reviewing outline design proposals, to identifying sustainable ways to re-use assets and ensuring direct stakeholder engagement, the judges applauded Severn Trent Water for demonstrating exemplary leadership and a commitment to sustainable project delivery.

The ICE East Midlands Merit Awards were held on 13 June in Nottingham. Guests were joined by ICE Vice President, Richard Bayfield and guest speaker Professor Turi King, Director of the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, known for her work leading the genetic analysis for the identification of King Richard III. The headline sponsor of the 2025 ICE East Midlands Merit Awards was Waterman Aspen.

Commenting on this year’s ICE East Midlands Merit Awards, Regional Director, Jo Barnett, said: “Our judges chose Severn Trent as Organisation of the Year in the East Midlands as they were part of several winning projects at our awards this year. The judges also felt that Severn Trent Water demonstrated a commitment to sustainable project delivery.”

"Our annual awards are important in not only demonstrating the importance of civil engineers, whose hard work and dedication can often go unnoticed, but in also celebrating the positive impact that civil engineering has right across the region.”