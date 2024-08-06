Severn Trent’s got jobs for Cov

Severn Trent’s got jobs, skills and support with water bills for the people of Coventry.

The company, whose headquarters is in the City Centre, is hosting a Summer pop-up event at Coventry University – focussed on helping boost employment in the City and offering jobs and free training.

Taking place on Monday 19th August between 10am and 2pm, Severn Trent’s teams will be there with live jobs ready to apply for, as well as free skills and employability support.

The skills support includes interview training – using either virtual reality headsets or practicing with one of the team, as well as one to one CV tips and support.

Jobs available in Coventry

There will even be teams on hand to help anyone who may benefit with extra help paying their water bill or being on its priority service register where they can get a tailored service to suit any needs.

And there’s more, as the company’s education team will also be there providing wonderful entertainment and activities for primary school aged children for anyone who attends.

Kofi Hanson-Asiedu, from Severn Trent’s employability team said: “Our Coventry Summer Pop-up is a brilliant way for people living in the city to come and speak to us and find out about all the jobs we have right on their doorstep. It’s also a fantastic opportunity for anyone who’s a little unsure about their job search or where to start as our teams are on hand to help.

“As well as jobs, we have help for people to build their CV and tips and support, or and learning new skills to feeling more confident around interviews using virtual reality.”

Virtual Reality

Severn Trent, one of Coventry’s bigger employers currently employs around 9,000 people across the Midlands across a variety of roles – from operational roles, to engineering, to customer facing roles and office-based positions.

At the event there will be experts who can discuss current roles which we have at our Coventry city centre head office and beyond. There’s roles in its contact centre, project management, field operations teams and more.

“We’ve created the pop up to be as accessible as possible,” adds Kofi. “People can pop in at either the morning or afternoon, and either see what jobs are available, have some support from our teams on building a cv or interview techniques – or even seeing if you could be eligible to have 70% off your water bill. We’re confident those who come see us, will get something out of it.”

The company has committed to helping 100,000 people into work and has been running jobs fairs and free employability sessions to help boost employment in the Midlands and Coventry and provide people opportunities for employment.

To register your interest, and to find out more information visit Coventry Summer Popup+ | Jobs, VR headsets and more... Tickets, Mon 19 Aug 2024 at 10:00 | Eventbrite