Shakespeare Distillery launches a new gin for Mothering Sunday

The name is a humorous nod to London’s disreputable history of gin drinking depicted in William Hogarth’s famous print ‘Gin Lane’. However, unlike the poor-quality 18th Century spirit, this delicious new Distillery Special is sure to delight. It is reminiscent of a summer garden with Butterfly Pea Flowers, Hibiscus, Lemon Verbena and Thyme plus traditional Gin botanicals of Juniper, Coriander Seed, Orris Root, Lemon Peel and Cubeb.

The team at the award-winning, independent artisan spirit producer suggests serving Mother’s Ruin with Fever-tree Elderflower Tonic, ice, and a wedge of lemon.

Simon Picken, Director at Shakespeare Distillery said, “We’re delighted to launch our ‘Mother’s Ruin’ Gin to add to our portfolio of premium, handcrafted products. In 1730, the thirst for gin was insatiable, people sold their furnishings and even their homes to buy their favourite tipple. Although gin is incredibly popular these days, thankfully people don’t have to resort to desperate measures to buy it! Mother’s Ruin is a beautifully delicate and well-balanced gin which I’m sure will be a very popular gift for Mothering Sunday!

Mother’s Ruin is available in three bottle options from Thursday 22 February and retails at £35 for a 50cl bottle, £18 for a 20cl bottle and £6.50 for 5cl bottle. These can be purchased online, at the distillery shop or from the shop at No 1 High Street, Stratford-upon-Avon. For more information, please visit https://shakespearedistillery.com/product/mothers-ruin-gin/ ‎

Shakespeare Distillery, which was founded in 2015 by Simon Picken and Peter Monks, is Stratford-upon-Avon's only working distillery and produces a series of carbon neutral spirits including Stratford Gin, Jester Rum, and distillery specials. The Distillery also provides daily tours and other experiences including a Gin School, Cocktail Masterclasses and River Avon Gin Tasting Cruises. In 2022 the company expanded its business in the town centre and opened a brand-new experiences space with a Rum School and Tasting Rooms.

For more information about Shakespeare Distillery please visit http://www.shakespearedistillery.com/

Please also find below a recipe for Mother’s Ruin Gin which is an Elderflower Collins – a twist on a classic Tom Collins.

Ingredients:

50ml Mother’s Ruin Gin, 2-3 lemon wedges, 12.5ml Elderflower Syrup, Soda Water

Method: