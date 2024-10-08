Shakespeare Distillery launches their first Cream Liqueur

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shakespeare Distillery has launched a Jester Rum Cream Liqueur, the first in an exciting new product range from the award-winning, Warwickshire independent spirit producer.

This first Chocolate Cream Liqueur is a collaboration with 1683 Chocolate Place, a local award-winning chocolatier, with whom Shakespeare Distillery has a long-standing relationship and who produce its outstanding artisan Gin and Rum chocolates.

The Chocolate Cream Liqueur is a decadent blend of the Distillery’s Cask Aged Jester Rum, luxury Belgian chocolate and fresh local cream from Cotteswold Dairy. The rich flavours of cocoa and rum balance perfectly with subtle hints of vanilla and butterscotch.

This new spirit is a whole new avenue for the progressive artisan distillery and has required significant investment in new machinery and equipment. In a departure from their existing clear bottles, the team have also sourced new and unique ceramic bottles to evoke the traditional look of a cream liqueur.

Shakespeare Distillery is no stranger to experimentation and developing new spirits from scratch, having launched its British Jester Rum in 2021. Jester White Rum, awarded an IWSC Silver badge, has since been aged for three years in ex-industry casks and the team released the first of their long-awaited ‘Jester’ Cask Aged Rums in December 2023. Their new Chocolate Cream Liqueur is made using Jester Rum aged in a Wild Turkey Bourbon cask.

Simon Picken, Director at Shakespeare Distillery said, “We’re thrilled to launch our new Cream Liqueur, the first of many we have planned. Rum and chocolate are an ideal pairing and so for us, a Chocolate Cream Liqueur was the obvious first choice in this new range. It’s been fantastic working with Joe (Vaughan) at 1683 Chocolate Place, a fellow award-winning craftsman who really understands our requirements and flavour profiles. Together we’ve created a truly special, high-quality Chocolate Cream Liqueur which is sure to be incredibly popular with our customers!”

The team suggest serving the cream liqueur neat over ice, in a hot chocolate or poured over a favourite ice cream! Launched ready for the upcoming festive period, it is available in a 50cl bottle and retails at £30. It can be purchased online at https://shakespearedistillery.com/product/chocolate-cream-liqueur/, at the distillery shop or from the shop at No 1 High Street, Stratford-upon-Avon.

Shakespeare Distillery, which was founded in 2015 by Simon Picken and Peter Monks, is Stratford-upon-Avon's only working distillery and produces a series of carbon neutral spirits including Stratford Dry Gin, Jester Rum, and distillery specials. The Distillery also provides daily Tours and other experiences including Gin and Rum Schools, Cocktail Masterclasses and River Avon Gin Tasting Cruises. In 2022 the company expanded its business in the town centre and opened a brand-new experiences space with a Tasting Rooms.

For more information about Shakespeare Distillery please visit http://www.shakespearedistillery.com/