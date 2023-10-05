Register
Sharing a brew and a biscuit with friends in Rugby for World's Biggest Coffee Morning

Builders’ brews, biscuits, coffee and cake served to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:23 BST
Fundraisers in Rugby have been enjoying tea, coffee and cakes to raise money for people with cancer.

The annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning helps raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Redrow Midlands’ Redrow at Houlton, Houlton Way, is hosting two coffee mornings this weekend (Saturday and Sunday) from 10.30am – 4pm.

Conservatives raise money for Macmillan.Conservatives raise money for Macmillan.
Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, said: “Sadly, many of us have been impacted by cancer – whether that’s through supporting a friend or family member, or being diagnosed with the disease first-hand.

“It’s vital that there are support networks in place within the community for those facing difficult times, which is why events like these are so important for raising funds and awareness for Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Local Conservatives including Rugby’s MP, Parliamentary Candidate and Leader of the Council (pictured) helped raise more than £100 for the cause.

The coffee morning nationally has raised over £1.2 million, enough to fund 19 specialist cancer nurses for a year.

