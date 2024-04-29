Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leaders from Rugby Labour Party hosted a breakfast networking meeting last week for nearly 30 business owners and key local stakeholders.

It was held at the Arnold House to discuss how to regenerate Rugby town centre and the local economy and to strengthen the community.

The meeting was chaired by Cllr Maggie O’Rourke in her capacity as Benn Ward councillor.

Michael Moran.

It was jointly hosted by Cllr Michael Moran, leader of the Labour group of councillors at Rugby Borough Council, Cllr Sarah Feeney, who is the party’s candidate for Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner, and Cllr John Slinger, Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Rugby.

The meeting occurred in the week when over 80 local businesses signed a petition expressing their lack of confidence in the Conservative-led Borough Council regarding its support for local businesses.

Cllr O’Rourke said: “I’m totally committed to working in partnership with town centre businesses and stakeholders.

"By doing this I firmly believe that we can make our town centre a destination where local residents, visitors and new businesses all want to be.”

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke.

Cllr Moran set out his Rugby Labour councillors’ ‘Rugby 2035’ vision for a decade of renewal, titled ‘Love Rugby’, saying: “We have heard the message loud and clear that Rugby needs a plan of action to help the Borough progress in the coming years.

"We’ve outlined our 2035 vision in line with our published manifesto. It’s all costed and in line with council budgets and monies already allocated.

“But in the first instance this isn’t about money – it’s about having a clear vision, a plan to deliver on that and then actually most importantly of all, it’s about having a willingness to engage with key stakeholders across the town to share ideas and decide on the best course of action for Rugby.

"That’s what we are doing and the reaction to date has been really positive.”

Guests at the networking event.

Cllr Feeney said: “It is clear our town centre businesses want Rugby to be a place where people can come and enjoy our town centre. I'm fully committed to working with businesses to deal with anti-social behaviour and retail crime.”

Cllr Slinger said: “Politics is about listening as much as leading and at this meeting we listened to local businesses and stakeholders about how best to improve our town and strengthen the community and local economy.

“I spoke about three ‘Ps’: the great potential I see everywhere when I’m meeting people and organisations, our plan locally and nationally to regenerate our town centre and local economy, and the spirit of partnership in which we will work in order to unleash this potential both within the constituency.

