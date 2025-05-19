Sharp rise in revenue for transport technology firm

One of the UK’s leading providers of transport technology solutions has reported a 34 per cent increase in revenue, with 10 of its autonomous vehicles now operating across the world.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aurrigo International plc, which employs more than 110 people at its Advanced Engineering Centre in Coventry and across technical offices in Canada, the US and Singapore, has seen sales for its last financial year hit £8.9m,

This has been boosted by several commercial agreements with airports to deploy its digital simulation platform Auto-Sim® and its Auto-DollyTug® electric vehicle for moving luggage and cargo around terminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Growth in its autonomous division (up 433%) was the real highlight of 2024 and this was supported by another strong performance in automotive, where the company continues to supply precision components and wiring harnesses to a host of car makers and tier 1s.

The firm's Auto-DollyTug® at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport

The encouraging results provide the perfect platform for the firm to drive ongoing technology development, with a focus on expanding its footprint in aviation and to help airlines, airport and ground handling operators achieve improved efficiencies, better environmental performance and, importantly, an enhanced customer experience.

David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo International, commented:“2024 was another year of real progress, supported by significant revenue growth in our autonomous division. Awareness around the benefits of autonomous technology across airside operations is growing rapidly, helping to support our progress and the long-term outlook for the business.

“Both our product and commercial teams have worked tirelessly this year to expand our customer base and improve and broaden our product range. With first mover advantage, a growing range of proof points and industry support, our go-to-market capability is stronger than ever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aurrigo International has continued to make good progress in the new financial year, with Aviation Solutions B.V the latest deal to be announced. This has seen Auto-DollyTug® and Auto-Sim® formally approved to be marketed across its network of 60+ airports.

Testing and validation are underway at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and the focus now moves towards commercialising this proven technology to airports worldwide.

April also saw the global unveiling of Auto-Cargo® in Coventry. This is the company’s largest ever autonomous vehicle and can carry a total payload of 16,500kg, using precision automation, advanced obstacle detection, and real-time fleet coordination to optimise on-the-ground performance.

Backed by funding from Innovate UK and CCAV, the new vehicle’s next stop is to move heavy cargo loads to and from aircraft at UPS’ hub at East Midlands Airport, the UK’s second largest cargo terminal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David said: “Aurrigo has first-mover advantage in intelligent Ground Support Equipment (iGSE) and, when you combine this with our expansive technology offering and proof point delivery at seven airports globally, we are in an ideal position to capitalise on this emerging market opportunity.”