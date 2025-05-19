She did it! Rugby charity champion fulfils dying wish to smash £200,000 for cancer patients

Celebrity Angela Rippon was a surprise guest at Strictly Pink 2025 on Saturday.

She said Tracie, who has cancer, was a ‘light in this world’.

Angela also had a personal message from The One Show which will be aired soon.

The event, organised by Tracie, Nickie Brightwell, Amanda Barden and Rebecca Bowley, will help cancer units at UHCW Arden Centre and the Maple Unit at St Cross.

It was a tribute to nurse Sam Pooler, who lost her battle last year after being diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in November 2018.

She was 46.

The Arden Angel fundraiser was held in Coventry on Saturday – Tracie’s 55th birthday.

Tracie, proudly sporting a glittery bald head for the night, would like to thank everyone who has contributed to her realising her final wish.

She said: “It was a celebration of me, my angels, my life and my team – I love you all.”

Angela Rippon said Tracie was an ‘inspiration’.

In her speech on Saturday, she said: “Tracie, you are an absolute amazing force of good within your community.

“You inspire everyone else around you. They don't just admire you, they love you.”

The winners of this year’s Strictly Pink 2025, which has taken the Arden Angels total to more than £207,000, were Andi Gibbons and dance partner Sam Meikle-Walton.

Pictures by Steve Porter Photography https://www.facebook.com/steveporter.photography?locale=en_GB

Make a donation here: https://www.justgiving.com/team/strictlysam2025?utm_medium=TE&utm_source=CL

