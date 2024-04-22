Sheldon Bosley Knight becomes powerhouse of the Midlands following acquisition of Loveitts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In what is its largest and most prestigious acquisition to date, Sheldon Bosley Knight (SBK) has acquired Loveitts, a well-respected and prominent Midlands-based agency, adding a thriving sales and lettings departments, with more than 1,100 fully managed properties.

Loveitts’ commercial, estate management, new homes, auction and land departments will also be added to SBK’s portfolio as well as the 60 members of staff currently based in Nuneaton, Leamington Spa and Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal will add considerably to the size of SBK which has seen significant growth in the past two years and establishes the business as a powerhouse amongst other agencies in the region.

Mike Cleary, SBK custodian and John Pugh, Loveitts director

The announcement comes as two of Loveitts’ long-serving directors - Peter Rosier, who has been with Loveitts for almost 50 years, and Kendall Head, the firm’s former principal auctioneer - step away from the business to enjoy their well-deserved retirements.

Loveitts, itself an esteemed land and property agency, was established in 1843 by Thomas Clarke along with Messers Cope and Chatwin. In 1888 Clarke, Cope and Chatwin was taken over by George Loveitt and in 1891 changed its name to George Loveitt & Sons. In more recent times it became known simply as Loveitts.

The company has its roots in auction sales in Coventry and spent much of its first few decades hosting auctions at venues such as Coombe Abbey. It also oversaw the sale of Coventry’s Opera House Theatre in Hales Street and the auction of Queens Hotel in Hertford Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 1960s it expanded, opening branches in Leamington and Nuneaton. In the following decades the business further to encompass residential sales and lettings, block and service charge management, land and new homes and commercial, whilst still retaining its long and illustrious history with the city of Coventry and Warwickshire as a whole.

Throughout its history the Loveitts team is proud to have retained its ultimate professionalism, trustworthiness and transparency and a family ethos of providing the very best in customer care at all times.

SBK custodian, Mike Cleary said: “Loveitts is a high calibre, prestigious agency and so this is an extremely important and significant deal which will solidify our two brands as being a powerhouse in the Midlands.

“As well as sharing similar departments and the same birth date of 1843, we share the same values and ethos, so this is an excellent fit for both of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am also delighted the staff will be joining us on what I believe will be a very exciting journey.

“I am confident we will continue to provide an excellent level of service for all our clients in the Midlands and beyond.”

Loveitts director Sally Smith said: “These are truly exciting times for all of us here in the Loveitts family as we now look forward to a bright new future as part of the Sheldon Bosley Knight group.

“The timing is perfect as we now look to really accelerate our growth, whilst still, of course, maintaining that personal trusted service our clients have grown to know and love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loveitts director John Pugh said: “Moving Loveitts forward within the Sheldon Bosley Knight Group is an absolutely fantastic opportunity for us to build on our shared values and to continue the professional service we have provided our clients over the past 181 years.

“As a business we will continue to serve the people of Coventry and Warwickshire with the passion, expertise and spirit we have always done, but with the added bonus now of being able to offer additional services across the rural sector and also in terms of our being able to provide planning and architecture expertise too.”

SBK, which also celebrated its 180th birthday last year, now has more than 240 in-house staff in offices across Coventry and Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Worcestershire and the Cotswolds.