Shhhhhhhhh! Bilton schoolchildren keep quiet to help build better futures for less-fortunate families

Schoolchildren in Bilton have raised £2,036 to help less-fortunate families in Malawi.

Today (Tuesday, May 7) Sam Melia, from Rugby-based charity Bwengu Projects Malawi, visited the Crescent School to receive the funds.

The school has been supporting the work of Bwengu Projects for more than 15 years.

Year 4 with Sam Melia, from Bwengu Projects (centre back).

Year 4 children raised money in a number of enterprising ways including a non-uniform day and a charity games day.

One of their most successful fundraisers was a sponsored silence, a challenge that their teachers said they enjoyed too.

Funding will help the much-needed renovation of Nachimphu Orphan Care and Early Learning Centre in Malawi.

Bryony Forth, Deputy Head, said: “Supporting Bwengu Projects is always a highlight of my teaching year, something which I personally am very proud to be part of.

"The children always enjoy studying Bwengu and comparing 'A Village Less Economically Developed than Rugby' in their Geography lessons and they are always enthusiastic about supporting the charity. Over the years, we must have raised nearly £20,000 and helped pay for repairing and refurbishing several schools, building a Women's Development Centre, classroom furniture, a teacher's salary and nearly 60,000 meals for orphans.

“The children worked incredibly hard this year organising lots of events."

Sam said the money helps unlcok the opportunity of education for children of Malawi.

“This is really wonderful,” Sam said.