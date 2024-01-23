Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Move over coffee shops, a new bubble tea shop has opened its doors in Rugy town centre.

Don't Tell Mum in the Swan Centre is the only bubble tea room in town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has an extensive menu of flavours like matcha and brown sugar.

Don't Tell Mum is now open in Rugby.

A spokesman for the branch said: “Visit Don't Tell Mum for delightful Bubble Tea, coffee, and frozen yogurt.

"It’s a perfect spot for families - fun for kids and relaxation for adults. Come, taste and enjoy with us.”

Bubble Tea is made up of loose leaf tea, fresh fruit and fresh milk and is said to have originated in Taiwan in the 1980s before becoming increasingly popular across the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It most commonly consists of tea accompanied by chewy tapioca balls (‘boba’ or ‘pearls’), but it can be made with other toppings too.