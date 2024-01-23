Shhhhhhhhhh, Don't Tell Mum! New bubble tea shop opens in Rugby
Move over coffee shops, a new bubble tea shop has opened its doors in Rugy town centre.
Don't Tell Mum in the Swan Centre is the only bubble tea room in town.
It has an extensive menu of flavours like matcha and brown sugar.
A spokesman for the branch said: “Visit Don't Tell Mum for delightful Bubble Tea, coffee, and frozen yogurt.
"It’s a perfect spot for families - fun for kids and relaxation for adults. Come, taste and enjoy with us.”
Bubble Tea is made up of loose leaf tea, fresh fruit and fresh milk and is said to have originated in Taiwan in the 1980s before becoming increasingly popular across the world.
It most commonly consists of tea accompanied by chewy tapioca balls (‘boba’ or ‘pearls’), but it can be made with other toppings too.
Don’t Tell Mum is at 9B Swan Centre, Chapel Street, Rugby, telephone 07754 467699 [email protected]