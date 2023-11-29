Shop local this Christmas and support our independent businesses, says Rugby’s Mayor

The Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, has called on residents to support town centre businesses ahead of this weekend's Small Business Saturday.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke issued the call ahead of this weekend's Small Business Saturday, which promotes the vital role small independent businesses play on the high street.

Cllr O'Rourke, who chose supporting Rugby businesses as one of the themes of her Mayoral year, said: "Businesses large and small have faced significant challenges in recent years, and we can all show our support by shopping local this Christmas.

"Small independent businesses bring diversity to the high street and help create a unique sense of place, so I'd encourage everyone to put the town centre on the Christmas list and perhaps combine a shopping trip with a drink and a bite to eat at one of our fantastic independent cafes, restaurants, pubs or coffee shops."

Cllr O'Rourke plans to visit town centre businesses on Saturday with Mark Pawsey, MP for Rugby, and Linda Lowne, Rugby First's business manager.

Linda said: "We fully support the Small Business Saturday campaign, which raises awareness of the amazing range of independent small businesses in our town centre.

"One small purchase can make a big difference to a small business and I'd encourage everyone to support the town centre, not just during the run-up to Christmas but all year round."

The Rugby Advertiser is happy to continue its support for our town centre businesses and we regularly run stories on our independent companies.