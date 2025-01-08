Shortlist announced for Coventry & Warwickshire Business & Community Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Around 50 businesses, community organisations and individuals in Coventry and Warwickshire are on the shortlist for an exciting, new awards event for the region.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards, which have been developed by Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, has announced the finalists in nine out of the ten categories. The winners will be announced at the Awards Celebration Evening taking place at the Belgrade Theatre on Thursday, March 27.

The selected finalists are from across all areas of the region and cover everything from manufacturing and technology through to professional services, and leisure and hospitality. There are also a series of community groups shortlisted, recognising the not-for-profit sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finalists for the Inspirational Individual will be announced later in January.

Neil Murray (Belgrade Theatre) with Corin Crane (Chamber)

It follows a rigorous, independent judging process that saw nearly 200 entries submitted for the new awards that have been designed to celebrate the impact businesses, community organisations and individuals make in the region.

The event itself will feature much more than a series of award presentations, with arrival drinks, bowl food and snack bags on offer as well as a show – co-created with the Belgrade Theatre – to highlight some of the amazing local talent from across the region.

Tickets for the event will be priced at £45 (shortlisted organisations will receive two complementary tickets) with a discounted rate for charity and community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corin Crane, chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Firstly, I have to thank all of our sponsors and judges who supported us in the run up to Christmas in going through raft of entries we had. The number and the standard of entries received was incredibly high.

“The fact that this is our first year meant we were taking a leap of faith that this kind of awards event was something the region wanted and needed, and the sheer level of interest and number of submissions has proved that to be the case.

“Now, it is all systems go as we build towards our inaugural celebration event in March which will showcase so much of what is great about Coventry and Warwickshire through the food on offer and the show on stage – and that’s before we even get to the awards!

“We’ll have more exciting announcements to make in the coming weeks but, for now, I’d urge everyone to get their tickets for what promises to be a fantastic night and to find out who will be crowned the winners!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the awards and how to buy tickets go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/awards/

The full shortlist for the awards is below:

The Global Player, proudly sponsored by Lawton Tubes

EBS Ltd

London EV Company

NP Aerospace

Silson Ltd

WOMAG Weighing Ltd

The Equality Trailblazer, proudly sponsored by North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College

Azets

Diverse Matters

Nuneaton Signs

McDonald's (People Arches Ltd)

Tulia Group CIC

The Planet Saver, proudly sponsored by EBC Group

Club 147

Diffuse Retail

EZOO

IPP Pooling

Warwick Conferences

Purple Planet Packaging

The Workforce Developer, proudly sponsored by McDonald's (People Arches Ltd)

A.G.Gs World Ltd

Beechwood Trees & Landscapes Ltd

Direct Air & Pipework Ltd

Independent Freight Solutions

Wright Hassall LLP

The Rapid Riser, proudly sponsored by Purple Planet Packaging

Askews Legal LLP

Blabers Hall Wine Estate

Coventry Coffee Company

Happy Marketer

SolaaS

WOMAG Weighing Ltd

The Problem Solver, proudly sponsored by Wright Hassall LLP

A.G.Gs World Ltd

B2B Store Ltd

Blunt & Brave

Coventry BID

University of Warwick Science Park

Weston Hall Hotel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Not-for-Profit Champion, proudly sponsored by Coventry Building Society

Clothing Coventry

Coventry Rape & Sexual Assault Centre (CRASAC)

Grapevine Coventry & Warwickshire

Guardian Ballers CIC

Sydenham Neighbourhood Initiatives

The Shakespeare Hospice

The Community Champion, proudly sponsored by Coventry BID

Coventry Rocks

MES Systems

Piece of Cake Marketing

Sri Lanka Street Food

Sydenham Neighbourhood Initiatives

The Creative & Culture Activator, proudly sponsored by Warwickshire County Council

Blunt & Brave

Coventry Cathedral Arts & Events

Imagineer Productions

Stratford-upon-Avon College

Alexandra Arts Company