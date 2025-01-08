Shortlist announced for Coventry & Warwickshire Business & Community Awards
The Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards, which have been developed by Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, has announced the finalists in nine out of the ten categories. The winners will be announced at the Awards Celebration Evening taking place at the Belgrade Theatre on Thursday, March 27.
The selected finalists are from across all areas of the region and cover everything from manufacturing and technology through to professional services, and leisure and hospitality. There are also a series of community groups shortlisted, recognising the not-for-profit sector.
The finalists for the Inspirational Individual will be announced later in January.
It follows a rigorous, independent judging process that saw nearly 200 entries submitted for the new awards that have been designed to celebrate the impact businesses, community organisations and individuals make in the region.
The event itself will feature much more than a series of award presentations, with arrival drinks, bowl food and snack bags on offer as well as a show – co-created with the Belgrade Theatre – to highlight some of the amazing local talent from across the region.
Tickets for the event will be priced at £45 (shortlisted organisations will receive two complementary tickets) with a discounted rate for charity and community groups.
Corin Crane, chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Firstly, I have to thank all of our sponsors and judges who supported us in the run up to Christmas in going through raft of entries we had. The number and the standard of entries received was incredibly high.
“The fact that this is our first year meant we were taking a leap of faith that this kind of awards event was something the region wanted and needed, and the sheer level of interest and number of submissions has proved that to be the case.
“Now, it is all systems go as we build towards our inaugural celebration event in March which will showcase so much of what is great about Coventry and Warwickshire through the food on offer and the show on stage – and that’s before we even get to the awards!
“We’ll have more exciting announcements to make in the coming weeks but, for now, I’d urge everyone to get their tickets for what promises to be a fantastic night and to find out who will be crowned the winners!”
For more information on the awards and how to buy tickets go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/awards/
The full shortlist for the awards is below:
The Global Player, proudly sponsored by Lawton Tubes
EBS Ltd
London EV Company
NP Aerospace
Silson Ltd
WOMAG Weighing Ltd
The Equality Trailblazer, proudly sponsored by North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College
Azets
Diverse Matters
Nuneaton Signs
McDonald's (People Arches Ltd)
Tulia Group CIC
The Planet Saver, proudly sponsored by EBC Group
Club 147
Diffuse Retail
EZOO
IPP Pooling
Warwick Conferences
Purple Planet Packaging
The Workforce Developer, proudly sponsored by McDonald's (People Arches Ltd)
A.G.Gs World Ltd
Beechwood Trees & Landscapes Ltd
Direct Air & Pipework Ltd
Independent Freight Solutions
Wright Hassall LLP
The Rapid Riser, proudly sponsored by Purple Planet Packaging
Askews Legal LLP
Blabers Hall Wine Estate
Coventry Coffee Company
Happy Marketer
SolaaS
WOMAG Weighing Ltd
The Problem Solver, proudly sponsored by Wright Hassall LLP
A.G.Gs World Ltd
B2B Store Ltd
Blunt & Brave
Coventry BID
University of Warwick Science Park
Weston Hall Hotel
The Not-for-Profit Champion, proudly sponsored by Coventry Building Society
Clothing Coventry
Coventry Rape & Sexual Assault Centre (CRASAC)
Grapevine Coventry & Warwickshire
Guardian Ballers CIC
Sydenham Neighbourhood Initiatives
The Shakespeare Hospice
The Community Champion, proudly sponsored by Coventry BID
Coventry Rocks
MES Systems
Piece of Cake Marketing
Sri Lanka Street Food
Sydenham Neighbourhood Initiatives
The Creative & Culture Activator, proudly sponsored by Warwickshire County Council
Blunt & Brave
Coventry Cathedral Arts & Events
Imagineer Productions
Stratford-upon-Avon College
Alexandra Arts Company