Shortlist announced for the Midlands PROPs Awards 2025
On April 10th, winners will be revealed at The Grand Hotel Birmingham, where prestigious awards like Building of the Year and the Rising Star Award will be presented.
The event will bring together Midlands property professionals to celebrate the industry’s achievements while raising funds for Variety, the Children’s Charity.
At last year's awards, Variety raised vital funds to support disabled children across the region, including the installation of sensory equipment at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.
Lyn Staunton, Variety Development Director, said: “Following a detailed and rigorous selection process, we are proud to announce the official shortlist, showcasing the most impressive talent and achievements in each category. The range of entries this year has been truly remarkable, spanning both businesses and individuals making a real impact.
“We’re eagerly anticipating what will be another fantastic evening, bringing together industry leaders to celebrate the thriving property sector in the Midlands.”
The awards have gained significant support from industry leaders, with Rainier Developments sponsoring The Law Firm of the Year Award and Bromwich Hardy backing the Industrial Deal of the Year Award. Additional sponsors include D5 Architects for the ESG Award, EH Smith for Building of the Year, SBK Consult for Residential Developer of the Year, Intex Projects for Office Deal of the Year, Virtus Property Services for Investment Deal of the Year, WorkBox UK for the Rising Star Award, EDGE as the Table Sponsor and Elevate Property Group as the Brochure Sponsor.
The event is dedicated to honouring the property industry while raising funds to provide days out, creating lasting memories for disabled and disadvantaged children and young people in the Midlands.
The event is now Sold Out!
The shortlist in full:
BUILDING OF THE YEAR AWARD
HBD Moda GroupCadence Projects
INVESTMENT DEAL OF THE YEAR AWARD
Goold Estates CBRE CBRE
INDUSTRIAL DEAL OF THE YEAR AWARD
Stoford DevelopmentsNFU Mutual Frontier Development Capital and Morris & Company NFU Mutual
RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR AWARD
Moda Group St Joseph Vistry West Midlands Horgan Homes
OFFICE DEAL OF THE YEAR AWARD
CBRE Urbana PartnersStoford Developments
LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR AWARD
Deloitte LegalGowling WLG Real Estate Lodders Solicitors
THE ESG AWARD
Horgan Homes Cadence Projects Vistry West Midlands
RISING STAR AWARD
Kezia Smart - BNP Paribas Real EstateMaria Jurado-Wiseman - HowellsSantina Bunting - ArupMark Booth - Bromwich Hardy