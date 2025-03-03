Shortlist announced for the Midlands PROPs Awards 2025

Midlands PROPs 2025

More than 25 property organisations and professionals have been named as finalists in the upcoming 2025 Variety Midlands PROPs awards.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 10th, winners will be revealed at The Grand Hotel Birmingham, where prestigious awards like Building of the Year and the Rising Star Award will be presented.

The event will bring together Midlands property professionals to celebrate the industry’s achievements while raising funds for Variety, the Children’s Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At last year's awards, Variety raised vital funds to support disabled children across the region, including the installation of sensory equipment at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Lyn Staunton, Variety Development Director, said: “Following a detailed and rigorous selection process, we are proud to announce the official shortlist, showcasing the most impressive talent and achievements in each category. The range of entries this year has been truly remarkable, spanning both businesses and individuals making a real impact.

“We’re eagerly anticipating what will be another fantastic evening, bringing together industry leaders to celebrate the thriving property sector in the Midlands.”

The awards have gained significant support from industry leaders, with Rainier Developments sponsoring The Law Firm of the Year Award and Bromwich Hardy backing the Industrial Deal of the Year Award. Additional sponsors include D5 Architects for the ESG Award, EH Smith for Building of the Year, SBK Consult for Residential Developer of the Year, Intex Projects for Office Deal of the Year, Virtus Property Services for Investment Deal of the Year, WorkBox UK for the Rising Star Award, EDGE as the Table Sponsor and Elevate Property Group as the Brochure Sponsor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is dedicated to honouring the property industry while raising funds to provide days out, creating lasting memories for disabled and disadvantaged children and young people in the Midlands.

The event is now Sold Out!

The shortlist in full:

BUILDING OF THE YEAR AWARD

HBD Moda GroupCadence Projects

INVESTMENT DEAL OF THE YEAR AWARD

Goold Estates CBRE CBRE

INDUSTRIAL DEAL OF THE YEAR AWARD

Stoford DevelopmentsNFU Mutual Frontier Development Capital and Morris & Company NFU Mutual

RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Moda Group St Joseph Vistry West Midlands Horgan Homes

OFFICE DEAL OF THE YEAR AWARD

CBRE Urbana PartnersStoford Developments

LAW FIRM OF THE YEAR AWARD

Deloitte LegalGowling WLG Real Estate Lodders Solicitors

THE ESG AWARD

Horgan Homes Cadence Projects Vistry West Midlands

RISING STAR AWARD

Kezia Smart - BNP Paribas Real EstateMaria Jurado-Wiseman - HowellsSantina Bunting - ArupMark Booth - Bromwich Hardy