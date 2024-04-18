Simon is driving force behind ambitious appeal to help fund ambulance for Rugby people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ambitious appeal has been launched to help fund an ambulance for Rugby people.

Simon Hawker, who is the driving force behind Rugby Ambulance Fund, says the service would cost around £8,000 a week to fully equip and run.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up

He said: "We know what a massive challenge this is, but it’s such a worthwhile one.”

Trixie Lee takes to the stage for Rugby Ambulance Fund.

Yum Yum World owner Simon opened the doors to a new charity shop and indoor market on Friday.

Based near the sweet shop at the former Woolworths building at 30 High Street, the Rugby Ambulance Fund store offers a range of pre-loved goods.

Simon, who is no stranger to charity work, said: “The launch went well and we got lots of support.

"Our next step is getting lots of volunteers on board.”

The shop, which is open on Fridays for the time being, also needs good quality donations of all kinds to sell.

Simon added: “We need clothing, DVDs, book, toys anything that people don't want that we could sell.”

On Saturday, April 20, drag queen Trixie Lee will be performing at the venue in aid of the fund.

"It’s going to be a great night out and we hope to see lots of people there,” said Simon.

"I’ve done a lot of charity work in the past, it’s time to get behind something new. It gives me immense pleasure to put this on for the people of Rugby and also I hope it brings more people into the town centre.

"It’s a massive challenge, but it could save lives.”

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, visit the shop which is open all day Fridays, or telephone Simon on (01788) 435788. Rugby Ambulace Fund also has a Facebook page.