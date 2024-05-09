Simply the best! Four big yeses for Britain's Got Talent act from Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Simply Simon Choir went down a storm on hit show

Simon Cowell clones from Rugby went down a storm on the Britain’s Got Talent stage at the weekend.

One hundred members of Simply Simon Choir took to the ITV stage dressed as their idol before belting out Simply the Best on Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stunned show star, 64, couldn't believe his eyes and even took the time to meet and hug the singers after the show.

Live from Rugby....some of the choir members of Monday's Lorraine show.

He mouthed the words ‘oh my god’ as the lookalikes flooded the stage.

Rugby teenager Evie Francis-Miller headed up the choir.

She has been a member since she was five.

Evie said: “We created it as a special project to impress Simon Cowell and we defininitely achieved that.

Simon on stage with the choir.

"Simon is national treasure and we loved performing for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other members of the choir said it was a ‘dream come true’ to meet the music mogul.