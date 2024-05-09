Simply the best! Four big yeses for Britain's Got Talent act from Rugby

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 9th May 2024, 10:22 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 10:28 BST
Simply Simon Choir went down a storm on hit show

Simon Cowell clones from Rugby went down a storm on the Britain’s Got Talent stage at the weekend.

One hundred members of Simply Simon Choir took to the ITV stage dressed as their idol before belting out Simply the Best on Saturday night.

The stunned show star, 64, couldn't believe his eyes and even took the time to meet and hug the singers after the show.

Live from Rugby....some of the choir members of Monday's Lorraine show.Live from Rugby....some of the choir members of Monday's Lorraine show.
He mouthed the words ‘oh my god’ as the lookalikes flooded the stage.

Rugby teenager Evie Francis-Miller headed up the choir.

She has been a member since she was five.

Evie said: “We created it as a special project to impress Simon Cowell and we defininitely achieved that.

Simon on stage with the choir.Simon on stage with the choir.
"Simon is national treasure and we loved performing for him.”

Other members of the choir said it was a ‘dream come true’ to meet the music mogul.

The singers also appeared on ITV’s Lorraine show on Monday. They are now through to the next stage of the competition.

