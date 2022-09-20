Site manager at housing development near Warwick wins highly coveted industry award

Site manager Adam Jones at Bellway’s Hampton Trove development after his NHBC PITJ award win

Adam Jones, 34, who is responsible for the new homes at Bellway’s Hampton Trove development, has been given a Quality Award in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job competition.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winning the award means Adam has been recognised among the top five per cent of site managers in the country.

Adam said: “While I have been recognised for this award, it is very much a team effort. Myself, my assistant site manager, as well as all the forklift drivers and groundwork team all contribute to what is an efficient and well-run team at this site, which I am proud to be a part of.