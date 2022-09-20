Site manager at housing development near Warwick wins highly coveted industry award
A site manager who is overseeing work on a housing development in Hampton Magna has won a highly coveted industry award.
Adam Jones, 34, who is responsible for the new homes at Bellway’s Hampton Trove development, has been given a Quality Award in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job competition.
Winning the award means Adam has been recognised among the top five per cent of site managers in the country.
Adam said: “While I have been recognised for this award, it is very much a team effort. Myself, my assistant site manager, as well as all the forklift drivers and groundwork team all contribute to what is an efficient and well-run team at this site, which I am proud to be a part of.
"Both my father and grandfather were site managers, so it is a great feeling to be following in their footsteps and pursuing a career that has a rich history in my family."