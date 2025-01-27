Six people shortlisted for Coventry and Warwickshire's Inspirational Individual Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six outstanding leaders from across Coventry and Warwickshire businesses and community organisations have been shortlisted for a major new award.

Judges for the inaugural Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards have whittled down an impressive list of entries for The Inspirational Individual prize. The winner will be announced at the Awards Celebration Evening at the Belgrade Theatre on Thursday, March 27.

The shortlist for the award is: Christine Anderson, of UBC Flexible Offices; Paul Michael, of Coventry Building Society Arena; Rachel Ollerenshaw, of Mollys Ollys; Kevin Johns, of Prime Accountants Group; Yvette Greenway Mansfield, of SOS Silence of Suicide; and Ian O'Connor, of Eskuta.

The announcement of the individual shortlist follows on from the recent reveal of around 50 businesses and community organisations who are in the running for nine other awards, which have been developed by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, after more than 200 entries were submitted.

The 2025 Inspirational Individual Finalists

Tickets are now available for the Awards Celebration Evening which will feature much more than a series of award presentations, with arrival drinks, bowl food and snack bags on offer as well as a show – co-created with the Belgrade Theatre – to highlight some of the amazing local talent from across the region.

Tickets for the event will be priced at £45 (shortlisted organisations will receive two complementary tickets) with a discounted rate for charity and community groups.

Corin Crane, chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are delighted to reveal the shortlist for our Inspirational Individual Award. Coventry and Warwickshire is home to so many incredible individuals who drive forward our economy and have a positive impact on our communities.

“Our shortlist really does reflect that, and it is going to be incredibly difficult to single out one winner on the night!

“It promises to be a fantastic evening – we set ourselves the bold ambition of putting on a brand-new awards event but wanted to make it different to anything that has been done before.

“It is all coming together very nicely and I’d urge everyone to snap up their tickets as soon as possible to make sure they secure their place on the night.”

For more information on the awards and how to buy tickets go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/awards/

The full shortlist for the awards is below:

The Inspiring Individual

Christine Anderson, UBC Flexible Offices

Paul Michael, Coventry Building Society Arena

Rachel Ollerenshaw, Mollys Ollys

Kevin Johns, Prime Accountants Group

Yvette Greenway Mansfield, SOS Silence of Suicide

Ian O'Connor, of Eskuta

The Global Player, proudly sponsored by Lawton Tubes

EBS Ltd

London EV Company

NP Aerospace

Silson Ltd

WOMAG Weighing Ltd

The Equality Trailblazer, proudly sponsored by North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College

Azets

Diverse Matters

Nuneaton Signs

McDonald's (People Arches Ltd)

Tulia Group CIC

The Planet Saver, proudly sponsored by EBC Group

Club 147

Diffuse Retail

EZOO

IPP Pooling

Warwick Conferences

Purple Planet Packaging

The Workforce Developer, proudly sponsored by McDonald's (People Arches Ltd)

A.G.Gs World Ltd

Beechwood Trees & Landscapes Ltd

Direct Air & Pipework Ltd

Independent Freight Solutions

Wright Hassall LLP

The Rapid Riser, proudly sponsored by Purple Planet Packaging

Askews Legal LLP

Blabers Hall Wine Estate

Coventry Coffee Company

Happy Marketer

SolaaS

WOMAG Weighing Ltd

The Problem Solver, proudly sponsored by Wright Hassall LLP

A.G.Gs World Ltd

B2B Store Ltd

Blunt & Brave

Coventry BID

University of Warwick Science Park

Weston Hall Hotel

The Not-for-Profit Champion, proudly sponsored by Coventry Building Society

Clothing Coventry

Coventry Rape & Sexual Assault Centre (CRASAC)

Grapevine Coventry & Warwickshire

Guardian Ballers CIC

Sydenham Neighbourhood Initiatives

The Shakespeare Hospice

The Community Champion, proudly sponsored by Coventry BID

Coventry Rocks

MES Systems

Piece of Cake Marketing

Sri Lanka Street Food

Sydenham Neighbourhood Initiatives

The Creative & Culture Activator, proudly sponsored by Warwickshire County Council

Blunt & Brave

Coventry Cathedral Arts & Events

Imagineer Productions

Stratford-upon-Avon College

Alexandra Arts Company