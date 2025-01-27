Six people shortlisted for Coventry and Warwickshire's Inspirational Individual Award
Judges for the inaugural Coventry & Warwickshire Business and Community Awards have whittled down an impressive list of entries for The Inspirational Individual prize. The winner will be announced at the Awards Celebration Evening at the Belgrade Theatre on Thursday, March 27.
The shortlist for the award is: Christine Anderson, of UBC Flexible Offices; Paul Michael, of Coventry Building Society Arena; Rachel Ollerenshaw, of Mollys Ollys; Kevin Johns, of Prime Accountants Group; Yvette Greenway Mansfield, of SOS Silence of Suicide; and Ian O'Connor, of Eskuta.
The announcement of the individual shortlist follows on from the recent reveal of around 50 businesses and community organisations who are in the running for nine other awards, which have been developed by Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, after more than 200 entries were submitted.
Tickets are now available for the Awards Celebration Evening which will feature much more than a series of award presentations, with arrival drinks, bowl food and snack bags on offer as well as a show – co-created with the Belgrade Theatre – to highlight some of the amazing local talent from across the region.
Tickets for the event will be priced at £45 (shortlisted organisations will receive two complementary tickets) with a discounted rate for charity and community groups.
Corin Crane, chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are delighted to reveal the shortlist for our Inspirational Individual Award. Coventry and Warwickshire is home to so many incredible individuals who drive forward our economy and have a positive impact on our communities.
“Our shortlist really does reflect that, and it is going to be incredibly difficult to single out one winner on the night!
“It promises to be a fantastic evening – we set ourselves the bold ambition of putting on a brand-new awards event but wanted to make it different to anything that has been done before.
“It is all coming together very nicely and I’d urge everyone to snap up their tickets as soon as possible to make sure they secure their place on the night.”
For more information on the awards and how to buy tickets go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/awards/
The full shortlist for the awards is below:
The Inspiring Individual
Christine Anderson, UBC Flexible Offices
Paul Michael, Coventry Building Society Arena
Rachel Ollerenshaw, Mollys Ollys
Kevin Johns, Prime Accountants Group
Yvette Greenway Mansfield, SOS Silence of Suicide
Ian O'Connor, of Eskuta
The Global Player, proudly sponsored by Lawton Tubes
EBS Ltd
London EV Company
NP Aerospace
Silson Ltd
WOMAG Weighing Ltd
The Equality Trailblazer, proudly sponsored by North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College
Azets
Diverse Matters
Nuneaton Signs
McDonald's (People Arches Ltd)
Tulia Group CIC
The Planet Saver, proudly sponsored by EBC Group
Club 147
Diffuse Retail
EZOO
IPP Pooling
Warwick Conferences
Purple Planet Packaging
The Workforce Developer, proudly sponsored by McDonald's (People Arches Ltd)
A.G.Gs World Ltd
Beechwood Trees & Landscapes Ltd
Direct Air & Pipework Ltd
Independent Freight Solutions
Wright Hassall LLP
The Rapid Riser, proudly sponsored by Purple Planet Packaging
Askews Legal LLP
Blabers Hall Wine Estate
Coventry Coffee Company
Happy Marketer
SolaaS
WOMAG Weighing Ltd
The Problem Solver, proudly sponsored by Wright Hassall LLP
A.G.Gs World Ltd
B2B Store Ltd
Blunt & Brave
Coventry BID
University of Warwick Science Park
Weston Hall Hotel
The Not-for-Profit Champion, proudly sponsored by Coventry Building Society
Clothing Coventry
Coventry Rape & Sexual Assault Centre (CRASAC)
Grapevine Coventry & Warwickshire
Guardian Ballers CIC
Sydenham Neighbourhood Initiatives
The Shakespeare Hospice
The Community Champion, proudly sponsored by Coventry BID
Coventry Rocks
MES Systems
Piece of Cake Marketing
Sri Lanka Street Food
Sydenham Neighbourhood Initiatives
The Creative & Culture Activator, proudly sponsored by Warwickshire County Council
Blunt & Brave
Coventry Cathedral Arts & Events
Imagineer Productions
Stratford-upon-Avon College
Alexandra Arts Company